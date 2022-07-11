Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 72,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,643,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 772,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 42,658 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $40.58. 247,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,238,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

