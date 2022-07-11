Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1,166.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 513,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $58,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 191,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 544,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after buying an additional 63,969 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,668. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71.

