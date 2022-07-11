Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 18.3% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.77. 10,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765,466. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

