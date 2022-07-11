Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.72. The stock had a trading volume of 64,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.