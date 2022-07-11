Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.25

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 74900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

VEOEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($39.00) to €36.50 ($36.50) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.8178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 7.37%.

About Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

