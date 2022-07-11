Verasity Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $48.34 million and $4.57 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000304 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004092 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

