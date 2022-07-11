Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.50. Veritex has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Veritex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Veritex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Veritex by 6.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.