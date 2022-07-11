Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.46

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCXGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 9.46 and last traded at 9.47, with a volume of 94738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 9.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VGCX. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $602.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.49.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

