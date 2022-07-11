Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.46

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 9.46 and last traded at 9.47, with a volume of 94738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 9.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VGCX. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $602.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.49.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.