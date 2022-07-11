VIG Hits 24 Hour Volume of $52.00 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, VIG has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $841,801.10 and approximately $52.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,498,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.