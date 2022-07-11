Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $11.03 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 72,581 shares during the period. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

