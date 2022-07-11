Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target Increased to €35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($35.42) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

VLPNY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Voestalpine from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Voestalpine from €39.00 ($40.63) to €35.00 ($36.46) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.40. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

