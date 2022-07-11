Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) were up 15.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 247,925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 230,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 60.14 and a current ratio of 60.28. The stock has a market cap of C$37.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

