W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 3.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 60.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $82.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,343. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.059 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.62%.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

