Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.56.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.