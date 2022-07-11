Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.22.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider David Leavy purchased 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $125,853.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 58,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $1,095,381.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,919.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

