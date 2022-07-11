WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $169.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WD-40 traded as low as $170.00 and last traded at $170.01, with a volume of 3262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.30.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WD-40 by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.43%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

