Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FSTX) in the last few weeks:
- 6/23/2022 – F-star Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/23/2022 – F-star Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 6/23/2022 – F-star Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 6/23/2022 – F-star Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Laidlaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/17/2022 – F-star Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:FSTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,329. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.
F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.
F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.
