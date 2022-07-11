Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FSTX) in the last few weeks:

6/23/2022 – F-star Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/23/2022 – F-star Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/23/2022 – F-star Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/23/2022 – F-star Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Laidlaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2022 – F-star Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FSTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,329. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

Get F-star Therapeutics Inc alerts:

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 356,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.