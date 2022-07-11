Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $22.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.09.

LEVI stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

