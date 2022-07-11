Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OZK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.71.

OZK opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 288.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

