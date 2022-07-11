White Gold (CVE:WGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.39

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 39454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on White Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.45 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$58.34 million and a PE ratio of -39.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60.
White Gold Company Profile (CVE:WGO)
White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.
