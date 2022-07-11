Wilder World 24 Hour Volume Reaches $943,837.00 (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $17.60 million and $943,837.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,949.24 or 0.99996255 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,201,859 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

