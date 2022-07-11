Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 million, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $17.43.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.