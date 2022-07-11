Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 million, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.