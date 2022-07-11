Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WOLF. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

WOLF traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,841. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $142.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.73.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million.

About Wolfspeed (Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.