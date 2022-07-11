Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.60 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $27.60 million and $149,942.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00016667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,607.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.23 or 0.05596163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00247424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00641704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00071789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.50 or 0.00507080 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

