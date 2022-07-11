WorkQuest Token (WQT) Trading Down 1% This Week

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 1% lower against the dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $163,787.28 and approximately $212,197.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,329,708 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

