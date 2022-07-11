Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $143,363.46 and approximately $736.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $74.63 or 0.00366315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00118196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033212 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

