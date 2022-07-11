Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.
Several research firms recently weighed in on XENE. StockNews.com downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after acquiring an additional 389,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after acquiring an additional 502,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
