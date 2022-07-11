Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XENE. StockNews.com downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after acquiring an additional 389,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after acquiring an additional 502,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter.

XENE stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.58. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.