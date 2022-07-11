xRhodium (XRC) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

xRhodium (XRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $376,319.57 and approximately $138.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00678034 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

