Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $106.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NYSE XYL opened at $78.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.01. Xylem has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

