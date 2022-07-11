Yamana Gold’s (AUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 690 ($8.36) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:AUY opened at GBX 395 ($4.78) on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 548.40 ($6.64). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,038.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

