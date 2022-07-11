Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.70

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.70 and last traded at C$12.90, with a volume of 11333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.20 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.77.

Yellow Pages ( TSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.79 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sherilyn Ann King sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$44,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at C$150,342.40. Also, Director Treena Cooper sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$50,637.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,342.60.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

