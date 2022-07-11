Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.29

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.48.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Youdao by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,784,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,631 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Youdao by 9.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Youdao by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Youdao by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Youdao by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.