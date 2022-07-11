Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.29

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.48.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.
Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Youdao (DAO)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.