YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

NYSE YPF opened at $3.17 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.82.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.