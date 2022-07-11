ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $270,057.97 and $14.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00283770 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00075963 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00078804 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004072 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

