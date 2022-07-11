Zel Price Hits $0.15 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00274444 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00075574 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00076219 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004072 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.