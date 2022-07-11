ZIMBOCASH Market Capitalization Achieves $26.24 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $26.24 million and $5,075.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00122680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

