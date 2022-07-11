ZooKeeper Achieves Market Cap of $4.25 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $181,971.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00116968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00033417 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 199,559,307 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

