10,423 Shares in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Purchased by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Co-Diagnostics stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $202.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -1.71. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.25% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.