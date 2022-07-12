10,423 Shares in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Purchased by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.25% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
