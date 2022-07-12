1,075 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 53,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in American Express by 154.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 16,082 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.59.

AXP stock opened at $140.58 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

