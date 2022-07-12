1,354 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

