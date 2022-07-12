153,931 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 153,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,000. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.0% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

