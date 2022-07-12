1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42,884 Shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,884 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF worth $17,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

TAGG opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

