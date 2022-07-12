1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,846 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.0% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $62,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,755,000 after buying an additional 803,003 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,132,000 after buying an additional 798,937 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,995,000 after buying an additional 569,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after buying an additional 371,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

