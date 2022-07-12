1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,107 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. 738,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,633. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.