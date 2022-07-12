1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,008.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 155,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,606,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.