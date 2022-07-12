1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,121 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DWAS traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,294. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $100.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.