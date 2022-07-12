1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,878 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $411,892,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,972,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,191,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,051,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,061,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

