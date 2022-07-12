20 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after acquiring an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,726.50. 6,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,035.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,218.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,689.46 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,703.90.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

