25,489 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,000. Mastercard makes up 2.1% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,620,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $326.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

