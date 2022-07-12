3,603 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 203,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $353.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

